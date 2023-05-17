POLICE OFFICER NABBED FOR AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

May 17, 2023

Police in Chisamba District arrested four suspected criminals among them a Police officer for the offence of Aggravated Robbery which the suspects staged on May 7, 2023 around 19:30 hours at Chipembi Business Trading area in Chisamba District.

One suspect is still on the run.

The suspects, five in number and armed with one AK 47 Assault Rifle, attacked a named man while in his shop at the Business Trading area.

Four of the suspects pretended to be from the Department of Immigration.

They are alleged to have stolen at gunpoint money amounting to K5,000.00, a Toyota Regius bearing registration number ABV 5968 and one Samsung cellular phone.

The suspects are also alleged to have abducted the victim aged 48 and another female person aged 38 from a different shop.

Police officers were alerted and pursued the suspects who were also driving an unregistered Toyota Sienta. They were intercepted at Munano Council Security checkpoint in Chisamba area. Two were arrested including a Police officer while three managed to escape.

During interrogations, the suspects were identified as

Joel Kambayi aged 36, a Police officer based at Chelstone Police station in Lusaka, Choolwe Matonka aged 32 of Chelstone area in Lusaka.

The following stolen items were recovered K5,000.00, Samsung mobile phone, a Toyota Regious and one AK 47 Assault Rifle with three rounds of live ammunitions.

The unregistered Toyota Sienta was also impounded.

The two suspects were detained in Police custody while a manhunt for the three other suspects was launched

On May 9, 2023, one suspect identified as Mweemba Matonka aged 19 of Chudleigh in Lusaka was arrested after his parents handed him over to Police in Chisamba. This was after information went out that Police were looking for him together with the other two who escaped at the checkpoint.

Investigations continued and on May 10, 2023, Police arrested the other suspect identified as Mando Mwanda aged 23 also of Chudleigh area in Lusaka.

Police are still looking for the other suspect only identified as Soko of Ngwerere area in Lusaka.

All the four suspects are detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer