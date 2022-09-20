Police Officer shoots his wife, shoots himself to death

Double tragedy, as police shoots the wife himself

20th ,Ndola, Copperbelt 2022

A CRACK Squad police officer based in Ndola has allegedly shot himself dead outside Pamodzi Community Police Post.

This was after he shot his estranged wife after learning that she was getting married.

The incident occured today around 17:00 hours in Pamodzi Township.

It is alleged that the officer was on separation with his wife for some months and after learning that she wanted to marry another man in Kitwe, he went on rampage and shoot her and another family member.

“It is alleged that after knocking off from work today, the officer went to his wife’s house in Kawama and shoot her and her sister then later her ran to Pamodzi Community Police Post where he shot himself outside,” one officer said.

The couple which lived together in Chifubu Police Camp is believed to have been on separation and the wife had gone back to parents in Ndola’s Kawama Township.

It is alleged that the officerwas transferred from Kawama Police Post where he used to be stationed, came from an operation and went straight to Kawama Township where he shot the wife.

After that tragic shooting, he headed for Pamodzi Community Police Post where he had a brief chat with the unsuspecting officers.

He then gave out his phone to one officer and asked him to give it to a person who would come asking for him.

The officer then went outside without his fellow officers suspecting anything and the next thing they head was a gunshot.

When officers rushed outside they found him laying in a pool of blood near a water tap.

By press time, the officer was not identified.

Copperbelt province commanding officer Sharon Zulu is yet to confirm the incident.

And Ndola Teaching Hospital public relations officer Sheona Kamwendo confirmed that the hospital recieved two dead bodies of make police officer and a female identified as Albert Kamasumba and Deborah Kasakula.