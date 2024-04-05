police officer was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife in for arriving home late

A police officer was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife in Kiplombe, Baringo County, Kenya, for arriving home late.

Baringo Police Commander Julius Kiragu, who confirmed the incident said that Officer Vincent Kipterim Kiprotich, 28, attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) in Mandera County was on leave when the incident occurred.

Kiragu said Kipterim was allegedly attacked with a machete by his wife, ZamZam Bashir, 26, after he arrived home at around 3 am on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The officer narrated that Bashir went to report the incident to the deceased’s brother.

“The officer was on leave, he came home late, a quarrel erupted leading to the deceased being stabbed by his wife, he was rushed to Eldama Ravine Sub County Hospital but succumbed to the injuries,” the officer said.

The woman has since been arrested and police have launched investigations into the incident.

The body was removed to Eldama Ravine Morgue awaiting postmortem.