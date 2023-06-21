Police Pick Another PF Blogger Rizwan Patel From Petauke

POLICE PICK ANOTHER PF BLOGGER

Petauke-21st June 2023

Police have picked a Patriotic Front Member and blogger Rizwan Patel from Petauke.

Rizwan was picked up from his residence in Petauke District by police officers suspected to have come from Lusaka Service Headquarters.

They have since began the journey to bring him to Lusaka.

Last week Police charged Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Deputy Chairperson of Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba for alleged to the offence of forgery and publication of letters related to containing the Catholic Church.

The Police also detained and arrested two PF bloggers, Andy Lucinde and Thomson Phiri.

Utunensu Media ©2023

©️ MARAPODI NEWS NETWORK,