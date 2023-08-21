Police Probe Aston Villa’s Bailey Over Alleged Assault Of Fan

Aston Villa club player, Leon Bailey, is being investigated by West Midlands police for assaulting a fan after Sunday’s win against Everton.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the corporate boxes at Villa Park when a fan asked Bailey to pose for a picture with his son, who was at the match to celebrate his fifth birthday, Daily Mail reports Monday.

Bailey is being accused of pushing the fan to the ground after declining his request for a photo shoot, an incident said to have been caught on CCTV and seen by numerous witnesses.

Security at the Villa Park contacted the police after the alleged incident where the supporter and Bailey argued over the player’s apparent reluctance to take a selfie with the player’s son.

West Midlands police are looking into the matter after the fan gave a statement at the scene. Aston Villa are also looking into the incident.