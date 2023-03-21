POLICE RECOVER MOTOR VEHICLE STOLEN FROM DRUNK DRIVER

A drunk driver almost lost a vehicle he was about to deliver to Lusaka from Nakonde border.

The driver, Pethias Kafwanda, went to drink at a night club between Sunday night and Monday morning when thieves took advantage of his drunken state.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kaunda says the vehicle is a white Mitsubishi mini cab valued at about K63,805.

“Unfortunately, he became so drunk and had to be helped by strangers just to get into the vehicle. However, one of the persons who helped him, took advantage of his condition and drove the vehicle away,” Mr Mubanga says in the statement.

He adds that the driver found himself dumped along Malawi road in Nakonde.

Police in Nakonde managed to recover the vehicle from Tunduma in Tanzania.

Some wheels have been found missing.

Mr Mubaga says the cab has been taken back into the country and parked at the police station as investigations continue.