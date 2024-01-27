POLICE REPORT ON HOW THE COUNCILLOR DIVERTED 450 BAGS OF GOVERNMENT MAIZE

Chipata Central Police Station is currently investigating a case of theft involving the misappropriation of 450 bags of white maize, designated as relief food for vulnerable citizens under Sisinje Ward, Chipangali District.

The incident was reported by Moffat Mulile, a 46-year-old Disaster Management Officer residing in the Chipata Motel area.

According to the report, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit engaged the assistance of Councilors in Chipangali Constituency to facilitate the distribution of relief maize to vulnerable citizens.

On the January 25, 2024, 1100 hours, a Volvo truck, white in color, with registration number ARB 3632, was loaded with 450 bags of white maize from the Food Reserve Agency shed at Mgubudu.

The truck was driven by Mabvuto Mwale aged 37, of Mthilansembe Compound in Chipata District. Moffat Mulile escorted the truck up to Lundazi turn off, where he handed it over to Phillip Bobat Phiri, the Councilor for Sisinje Ward.

However, it was later discovered that instead of delivering the maize to his ward, Phillip Bobat Phiri diverted the truck to Chipwizi Farm off Mfuwe road in Chipata District with the intention of selling the relief maize.

Alert Police officers from Chipata Airport Police Station who were following up on another report in the area intercepted the theft in progress. Individuals were found offloading the maize from the truck at Chipwizi Farm.

Further investigation revealed that Phillip Bobat Phiri had approached James Sakala, a 38-year-old businessman from Nyakutwa area in Chipata, who purchases maize at Lundazi turn off, indicating that he had 450 bags of maize for sale.

James Sakala, in turn, hired individuals to offload the maize, which was packed in Food Reserve Agency branded bags.

All involved parties, including Phillip Bobat Phiri (the Councilor), James Sakala (the buyer), Mabvuto Mwale (the truck driver), and his co-driver Jones Mwale, have been apprehended and are currently in police custody.

The value of the stolen maize is yet to be ascertained. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER