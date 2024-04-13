POLICE SAY RAINFORD KALABA IS ALIVE, BEING TREATED AT UTH

Today the April 13,2024, at 12:20 hours, Kafue Traffic recorded a fatal road traffic accident along the Great North Road at Kafue S Corners near Kafue Quarry.

The incident involved Mr. Muyunda Isaac, aged 32 years, of Kamwala South, who was driving a Howo truck horse with registration number AIC 805 and trailer number BAC 9540. The truck sustained extensive damage.

Additionally, an unidentified female driver of unknown residence who was driving a Mercedes Benz car, unregistered, from south to north direction. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident. The Mercedes Benz car also suffered significant damage.

A passenger, Mr. Rainford Kalaba, aged 38 years, of Mufurira, Copperbelt Province, was onboard the Mercedes Benz vehicle. He sustained suspected internal injuries and has been promptly transported to UTH for further medical attention.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred as a result of improper overtaking by the Benz car, leading to a collision with the oncoming truck.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the families affected by this tragic incident. We urge all road users to adhere strictly to road safety regulations to prevent further loss of lives.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER