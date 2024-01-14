Police say they are hunting for the farmer that tortured suspects of stock

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disturbing Video of Alleged Stock Theft Incident

Lusaka, January 13, 2024 – The Zambia Police Service is aware of a disturbing video circulating on social media depicting two male individuals being subjected to torture on allegations of their involvement in stock theft. The graphic and violent nature of the video has raised serious concerns among the public and law enforcement.



The Police are taking this matter very seriously, and an immediate investigation has been launched to identify the perpetrators involved in the alleged torture and the victims depicted in the video. The incident, if proven true, represents a grave violation of human rights and goes against the principles of justice.



We emphasize that vigilantism and acts of violence are not condoned or tolerated in any form. Citizens are urged to report suspected criminal activities to law enforcement agencies rather than taking the law into their own hands.



The safety and well-being of all individuals within our community are of utmost importance. The Police are committed to ensuring a thorough and unbiased investigation into this incident. We appeal to anyone with information related to the video or the individuals involved to come forward and assist in the investigation.



Additionally, we encourage social media users to refrain from sharing the video further, as it may hinder the investigation and compromise the privacy of the individuals involved.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER