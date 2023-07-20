Police search Las Vegas home in connection with Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder

Las Vegas police have searched a home that may be connected to the murder of rap legend, Tupac Shakur, a killing that has been shrouded in mystery since 1996.

The mystery surrounding the rapper’s death has had the world gripped since he was fatally shot in 1996.

Following a boxing match on September 7, 1997, Tupac and his bodyguards were reportedly involved in a fight with a man, Orlando Anderson, around 8:30 PM. From there, he was supposed to head to Club 662 after the fight with Mike Tyson.

By 11:15pm, Tupac was was riding in the passenger seat of a 1996 BMW 750 Sedan that was being driven by Marion “Suge” Knight. A white Cadillac pulled up beside Suge’s vehicle.

From the back of the car, the shooter rolled down the window and took fire. That’s when both of them were shot at 13 times. Tupac was hit three times in the chest and shrapnel went by Suge’s head.

The police in a statement on Tuesday, July 18 said: “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”