POLICE SETS RECORD STRAIGHT, SUSPENDS COP WHO ALLEGEDLY DEFILED 2 KANSUNSWA MINORS

The Zambia Police Service – Copperbelt Division has clarified that only one of the two girls who were allegedly molested by a police officer whilst in custody at Kasunswa Police Post in Mufulira district was actually defiled.

Earlier this week, two girls of Kansuswa Township were reportedly defiled within the confines of Kansuswa Police Post.

The two girls who are 16 and 14 years old, said they were apprehended by police officers after being found loitering around 22:00 hours on 2nd July, 2023 and later on detained.

However, the juveniles stated that they were released around 02:00 hours on 3rd July, 2023, after an officer allegedly had carnal knowledge of both of them.

And Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba has disclosed to Mafken FM radio in an interview that after the issue was reported, a medical report indicated that only one of the girls was molested.

The Police Chief says investigations into the matter are on-going, adding that the suspected police officer has since been suspended.

Mr. Mweemba adds that he will make sure that the law fully takes its course if the culprit will be found wanting.

Meanwhile, Kansuswa Ward Councillor, Gift Banda has bemoaned the incident that happened in his ward.

Mr. Banda says it is very disheartening and has appealed to the Government to discipline the said officer.

Mr. Banda has further encouraged residents who have any information on crime, to feel free to share such information with the police.

Mafken FM