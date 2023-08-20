POLICE STATEMENT ON ACCIDENT IN SERENJE…4 BURNT TO DEATH

August 19, 2023-

Police in Serenje have recorded a Fatal road traffic accident which today August 19, 2023 around 12:00 hours at Kafunda area of Serenje District along the Great North Road.

Involved was M/Collins Magula aged 49 of Zingalume Township in Lusaka, Who was driving a Scania Marco polo Bus Registration number ABE 78, a property of Harvey bus Transport from South to North with 76 Passengers on board.

Also involved was an unknown Male driver, who driving a Daf Truck and Trailer Registration numbers T918 DXU and T310 DXU respectively, loaded with Sulfur from North to South.

The Accident occurred when the driver of the Daf truck who is believed to be a Tanzanian National failed to keep to his near side lane and in the process collided head on with the bus. Due to the impact, fire ignited burning both Motor Vehicles to ashes.

Consequently, four unknown males suspected two from each vehicle were burnt to death. The driver of the truck is among the dead. The following passengers sustained seriously injuries namely:

1. Isaac Viyande aged 29 of Kanyama in Lusaka sustained a fractured right leg,

2. Kapambwe Kennedy aged 18 of Luwingu Shimumbi area sustained an open wound on the right leg and chest pains

3. Phiri Isah aged 29 of Kaputa sustained a cut on left hand.



4. Kasonde Chola aged 29 of Kaputa sustained cuts on both knees

5. Chanda Joab aged 31 of Mpika sustained cuts on both knees



6. Musonda Mwengu aged 44 of Lusaka Chibolya sustained swollen face and painful right leg

7. Oliver Nsama aged 26 of Garden house Lusaka sustained acut on the forehead, painful chest and general body pains



8. Harrison Ndumba aged 40 of Kafue sustained chest pains and general body pains

9. Tasila Sakalima aged 33 of Lusaka sustained chest pains.



10. Kunda Precious of unknown age sustained cuts on the head.

All the injured passengers are currently admitted to Serenje district hospital while the deceased’s bodies have been deposited in the Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial. The driver of the bus and the other passengers escaped unhurt.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON