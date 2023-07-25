POLICE STATEMENT ON ARREST OF CHIENGI MP GIVEN KATUTA

Police have today July 25,2023 formally arrested and charged Honourable Given Katuta Member of Parliament for Chiengi Constituency for the offence of Common Assault Contrary to Section 247 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

This has followed after police at Emmasdale Police Station on the July 21,2023 received a report bordering on Common Assault from M/ Henry Chunza aged 41 of Minestone Ng’ombe Compound a Photo Journalist from Times of Zambia to the effect that, whilst on duty at parliament premises he was commonly Assaulted by Honourable Given Katuta an independent member of parliament for Chiengi Constituency. This occurred on July 21, 2023 around 09:00 hours at Parliament building.

Brief facts of the matter are that the Honourable was ordered by the Speaker of the National Assembly after being suspended from the house for one week. As she was going out and a journalist was taking photos of her. This irritated her and she started screaming at the journalist, spat in the face of the journalist, manhandled him with the help of other members of parliament and later forced him to delete the pictures. Among the members of parliament that the complainant identified is area member of parliament for Chawama Constituency Honourable Tasila Lungu. Police instituted investigations into the matter which calumniated in her arrest today.

The Suspect has been detained in custody waiting to meet the Police bond conditions before being released.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON