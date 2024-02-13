POLICE STATEMENT ON WHAT HAPPENED IN KALOMO OVER THE COFFIN THAT WAS REPORTEDLY NOT WILLING TO HE BURIED

Reported on 11/02/24 at 10:15 hours. Occurred on 11/02/24 around 09:45 hours along Boma road in Chief Siachitema of Kalomo district in which concerned members of the public reported via phone that there was a family from the above mentioned area who had a bereavement and had sought some charms so that the coffin could lead them to the one responsible for the death of the family member.

Police rushed to the scene and found out that the deceased was M/CARLEC MULEYA aged 30 and the one suspected to have caused his death was his biological father M/RODWELL MULEYA aged 54. Police whisked away M/RODWELL MULEYA and other members of his family for safety. However the pall bearers were now led by the coffin from the funeral house heading to the Police Station where the suspects were seeking refuge.

Officers went to Kalomo River bridge and blocked the bridge to stop the pall bearers and a huge crowd of people from advancing to the Police Station. The crowd later stopped at MAP CARRIERS garage and damaged a motor vehicle Toyota Raum, Grey in colour Registration number ALH 9815 valued K75,000.00 which was taken to the garage for some repairs and the owner is yet to be traced after checking the garage records.

The pall bearers later turned and headed back to the village where the body has since been buried. Initial investigations revealed that the now deceased,was on Wednesday 07/02/24 at night bitten by a family dog as he untied it to provide security. He went to Request Muntanga Level 1 Hospital where he was injected for rabies but the following day 08/02/24 went back to the hospital after not feeling fine and was diagnosed with high sugar levels and hypertension. He later died on 09/02/24.

The situation is currently calm.