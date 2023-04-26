POLICE STATEMENT OVER THE JOHN CHINENA MARKET FIRE

Chibombo Police station has received a report of a fire incident at John Chinena Market in Chief Liteta’s Chiefdom in the Chibombo District.

Central Province Police Commissioner, David Chileshe confirmed the incident stating that the fire spread to the makeshift stalls made of grass and wood and property of unknown value was gutted.

Mr Chileshe added that police rushed to the scene and found about 100 to 150 meters of make shift stalls on the left side coming from Kabwe, where vendors sell fruits and vegetables were gutted by fire believed to have been started by an unknown person.

He said it was believed that marketeers called for help from the Fire brigade when the fire started but the fire tender arrived late at the scene which angered the marketeers.

“They in anger, descended on the officers who ran for their safety leaving their pieces of equipment laying about which were later secured by police.” He said.

Mr Chileshe further added that no serious injuries on persons were recorded and no arrests made, but investigations to establish what caused the fire are on-going.

