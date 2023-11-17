POLICE STATEMENT OVER THE YOUNG PHIRIZ INFERNO IN MATERO

November 16, 2023

Police has received a report of fire incident in which Young Phiroz Groceries and Butchery shop was gutted by fire in Lusaka’s Matero Compound.

Brief facts of the matter are that today November 16,2023 a butchery attendant for the company reported for work at around 06:20 hours, whilst waiting for the shop to be opened he noticed that the lights were going on and off inside the shop then suddenly some electrical sparks.

He then decided to peep through the window and saw fire in the shop, immediately he called male Brian Chanda who is the manager for the branch and informed him of what was happening. After noticing that fire was spreading, he rushed to the fire brigade office and informed them about the incident.

Upon reaching the shop efforts to put off the fire were implemented but it already spread in all angles of the shop properties where all burnt and the value is yet to be established.

Police visited the scene of incident and suspected that fire could have been caused by electrical fault and that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON