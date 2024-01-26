Police summon Barotse activists

POLICE SUMMONS KING LUBOSI IMWIKO II SPECIAL AND INTERNAL SECURITY OFFICERS

WE HAVE BEEN SUMMONED BY ZAMBIA POLICE

Comrades in the struggle. I wish to inform you that as Barotseland independence leaders we have been summoned by Zambia Police working in Barotseland.

I received a call out and commanded to appear before Western Division Headquarters at 9:00hrs exactly.

I have no idea why Police has given me a call out.

My guess is that they want to intimidate us to stop protecting and defending the Litunga. We are resolved Comrades to face any consequences while standing for Barotseland and the Litunga. We are here in Barotseland because of King Lubosi Imwiko II who is preserving our identity, land and culture. This is the man we should choose to die for.

I wish to let you know that, there is no Barotseland without the Litunga and no Litunga without Barotseland.

As a law abiding citizen, I will be at the Police at 08:57hrs and get ready for anything.

I have been equally told that I am summoned together with comrade Makala Muyunda and other comrades So we shall move together.

I have been tortured and arrested by PF government at one time , why should I get scared to be called by new dawn Police.

Yours,

Munyinda Munukayumbwa

LITUNGA SECRET SECURITY AFFAIRS SUMMONED BY ZAMBIA PoLICE

The man who goes wherever Litunga goes and stands like he has nothing is doing has been summoned by Zambia Police in Mongu.

Muyunda Makala works under the Office of the Litunga with some special duties attached.

See the article posted by Makala Muyunda confirming Police call out;

As Barotseland Nationalists YOUTH alliance, we have been summoned to appear at Western Division Police Command in MONGU on Monday at 09hrs for what they term ‘interviews’. I have never Committed any crime against humanity, but the only crime I have done is to be Lozi and my strong conviction in the Barotseland activism which is my inalienable right. Nevertheless, am not intimidated nor shaken, I am strong and I will be.

