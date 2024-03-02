POLICE SUMMON CHITAMBO MP OVER HIS AIRPORT FRACAS



Following this event, the Zambia Police have summoned Chitambo MP and Member of the Central Committee, Remember Chanda Mutale. He is expected to report at 14hrs on Monday for an assault enquiry.



Jonathan Daka PF MP who is Deputy Whip for Miles Sampa reported the Hon. Remember Chanda Mutale for assault.



Mutale is the nephew to Hon. Robert Kalimi who has been in South Africa for medical treatment.