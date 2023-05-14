POLICE SUMMON HON. GIVEN LUBINDA

Police in Lusaka have summoned Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda.

Hon. Lubinda is expected to appear at Woodlands Police Station on Monday, 15th May 2023 at 09;00hrs.

Details to Follow

