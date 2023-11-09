POLICE SUMMON PF VICE PRESIDENT LUBINDA AND SG NAKACINDA

Lusaka-Thursday 9th November 2023

The Zambia Police has summoned Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda to appear before Service Hesdquarters for investigations and possible arrest.

In a Police Call-out issued on Thursday 9th November 2023, and signed by Assitant Superintendent Simunchembu, Police stated that they wanted Mr. Lubinda for investigations.

Others summoned include Secretary General, Raphael Nakacinda.

