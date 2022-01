” WHEN A PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE BOUNCES A CHEQUE”

The case of Uncle T. (Tripher Ngandu)

The Socialist Party Candidate for Kabwata Constituency bounced a cheque.

Now the Anti Frauds Unit of the Zambia Police want him.

He bounced a cheque when he was still PF constituency chairman and remained adamant to settle he was using his position to intimidate the police.

When you become a politician or a public figure, be ready for such.

© Zambian Whistleblower