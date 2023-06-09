POLICE SUMMONS NEWS DIGGERS BOSS

The Police Command has summoned News Diggers Managing Editor, Joseph Mwenda for what the call-out describes as “investigations.”

Recently the News Diggers published a leaked letter suspected to have come from the Auditor General’s Office suggesting that K65 million forfeited to the State by Faith Musonda had been misappropriated.

1 COMMENT

  1. As well they might. The money was definitely not misappropriated. The media have never had it so good but they have no business publishing unverified stories.

