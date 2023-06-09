POLICE SUMMONS NEWS DIGGERS BOSS
The Police Command has summoned News Diggers Managing Editor, Joseph Mwenda for what the call-out describes as “investigations.”
Recently the News Diggers published a leaked letter suspected to have come from the Auditor General’s Office suggesting that K65 million forfeited to the State by Faith Musonda had been misappropriated.
As well they might. The money was definitely not misappropriated. The media have never had it so good but they have no business publishing unverified stories.