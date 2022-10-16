POLICE THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATING CHALALA HORROR

By Rhodah Mvula

The Zambia Police Service has disclosed that it is still investigating the matter in which Pamela Chisumpa and 12 other young women were held hostage at a house in Lusaka’s Chalala Township.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, tells Diamond News that currently investigators are reconstructing the crime scene and visiting places the victims could have been taken during the abduction.

Mr. Hamoonga says the sensitive aspect of the case requires a thorough investigation before the suspects can be charged and taken to court.

Two weeks ago, police arrested five suspects in relation to the kidnapping of the victims who were held under inhuman conditions at a gated house in Chalala where neighbors never suspected the place concealed helpless eleven women and two girls.

Currently the victims are held at a safe house that is manned by police where they are said to be receiving counselling for the physical and mental torture, they endured for six months.

Diamond Media’s follow-up is in connection with people’s interest to establish how far investigations have progressed as the nation awaits to see the suspects charged and taken to court for the alleged crimes committed.