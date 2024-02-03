POLICE TOLD TO RE – INVESTIGATE BISHOP JOHN GENERAL’S RAPE CASE

By Darius Choonya

The National Prosecutions Authority NPA has told the Zambia Police to re-investigate the matter in which Miracle Impact Ministries International overseer, John Nundwe alias John General, is accused of raping a 26 year old woman.

In an interview with Diamond News, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Police have been instructed to give extra evidence relating to the matter.

Mr. Hamoonga however says the cleric’s docket will be given back to NPA once the evidence required has been obtained.

In this matter, it has been alleged that the 51-year-old Bishop allegedly raped the victim in her matrimonial home.

According to the Police, this was after the 26-year-old victim approached the man of God for prayers following miscarriages.