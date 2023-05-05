POLICE USE OF ABUSIVE LANGUAGE INSPIRED BY HH- says Antonio Mwanza as he urges the Church to intervene

POLICE USE OF ABUSIVE LANGUAGE INSPIRED BY HH

….says Mourinho as he urges the Church to intervene

Lusaka, Thursday, May 4, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

President Hakainde Hichilema’s derogatory remarks has now started influencing Police Officers, Patriotic Media Director Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has said.

This follows yesterday’s use of unpalatable language by Deputy Commissioner of Police Mwala Yuyi during an altercation with former Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo when armed police officers raided former President Edgar Lungu’s residence.

Speaking when he featured on 5fm’s Burning Issue today, the PF Media Director said the bitterness being exhibited by President Hichilema is bad for National unity.

Mr Mwanza said the tone and language used by the President is not fit for the office he holds.

Mourinho said Power without control is a recipe for disaster.

“President has been speaking with a lot of anger and Venom. It does not fit the office that he holds. The language that he uses does not fit the church he comes from where he is allegedly the elder. The behaviour is now seen in the behaviour of the police officer who were violent and confrontational. I want to appeal to the conscious of President Sammy Hichilema, you have an obligation to provide leadership for all and unite the country. You are not the only one who has been to jail. We have a gone through these trials and tribulations,” he said

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza said President Hichilema is scared of the Patriotic Front

He said this can be seen from the consistency in lying and talking ill about the former ruling party at almost every interval.

He said the President has also been displaying some dictatorial Tendencies by saying he is on the seat and that a certain party will not assume it.

Mr Mwanza said the current Head of State must not be cheated that he will be in power forever.

He said President Hichilema must be reminded that the office of the President is temporal and he will soon become a former Head of State.

“Do not think that you are an absolute monarch that you choose whom to stand or not. That seat is for the people of Zambia and in 2026, they will checkmate you. When you have power. Do not use it as though you have it forever,” he said.

Mr Mwanza has urged the Church leaders to sit down the President that he keeps in check the bitterness.