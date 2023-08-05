POLICE WARN AND CAUTION NAWAKWI

August 4, 2023 – Police in Lusaka have recorded a Warn and Caution statement from Ms. Edith Nawakwi in relation to the alleged offences of threatening violence contrary to section 90 and Abduction Contrary to Section 253 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between September 2020 and May 2022.

Brief facts of the matter are that Ms. Edith Nawakwi whilst acting together with others unknown did threaten to cause Injury to F/Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo stating that if they did not sign the documents intended to be filed for motion in the High Court meant for sale at farm 1924 in Kalomo District of Southern Province of Zambia, she would kill and cause injury to them if they did not follow her instructions, the farm which is owned by the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

The duo ran away from their maternal homes in fear of being harmed by Ms. Edith Nawakwi.

While is the second offence of Abduction it is alleged that Ms. Edith Nawakwi whilst acting with others unknown did force F/Pheluna Hatembo and M/Milton Hatembo into confinement against their will at different lodges after she deceitfully asked them to travel to Lusaka from Choma that she was going to assist them in a matter she had prepared.

During their time of confinement they were not allowed to move, communicate with anyone and do anything without her authority. This occurred between September 2020 and May 2022. After the recording of a warn and caution statement Ms. Edith Nawakwi was released.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON