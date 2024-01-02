POLICY ANALYST SAYS ZAMBIA’S 2024 ECONOMIC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCERTAIN

By Lukundo Nankamba

Policy Analyst Ikabongo Mwiya says Zambia’s economic outlook for 2024 remains uncertain.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Mwiya notes that the year 2023 has had many negative external factors which have not been cushioned including inflation, interest rates, the exchange rate, fuel, unemployment and debt restructuring.

Mr Mwiya is worried that the government is yet to implement adequate strategies to improve these economic fundamentals which may worsen the economy further this year.

He says with 2023 ending on a note of slow economic growth as witnessed by the high cost of living and the unstable exchange rate among others, the government must create strategies that will cushion external economic shocks in 2024.

Another Economist Naylor Kopakopa says the government should collaborate with the private sector to consolidate and enhance economic recovery in 2024 following the slow growth of the local economy last year.

PHOENIX NEWS