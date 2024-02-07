POLITICAL PARTIES URGED NOT TO POLITICISE THE KUOMBOKA FUNDRAISING DINNER DANCE

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) in Western Province has appealed to opposition political parties not to politicise the forth-coming Kuomboka fundraising dinner dance slated for February 9, 2024, at Country Lodge in Mongu district.

Speaking during a Press Briefing in Mongu today, Mongu Central Constituency Youth Chairperson John Chinga said the party has information that some opposition political parties are mobilising to disrupt the dinner dance.

Mr. Chinga disclosed that such a move by some opposition political parties will not be condoned.

He said those coming for the dinner dance should come as ordinary individuals and not as politicians with intent to disrupt the event, as doing so will make them face the wrath of the law.

“In as much as the government has given citizens freedom of association and expression to all, I will not allow anyone to come and cause confusion at the dinner dance in my constituency,” Mr Chinga said.

He disclosed that UPND has been quiet on certain issues for a long time despite the opposition parties going round the country to tarnish its reputation.

Mr Chinga pointed out that UPND has instead focused on fostering development as opposed to causing confusion in the country.

Meanwhile, Western Province Information and Publicity Secretary Lamaswala Mubiana singled out the Patriotic Front (PF) and the Socialist Party (SP) as the opposition political parties that are allegedly organising people to disrupt the Kuomboka fundraising dinner dance in the district in order to put the name of UPND in disrepute.

Mr. Mubiana noted that the government has cordial relationship with the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE), adding that security will be offered at the dinner dance to make it a success.