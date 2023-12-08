POLITICAL SCIENTIST PETITIONS SPEAKER NELLY MUTTI TO REJECT SUSPENSION OF PF MPs BY MILES SAMPA

By Chileshe Mwango

UNZA Political Science Lecturer Alex Ng’oma has petitioned Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti not to accept Patriotic Front-PF faction leader Miles Sampa’s expulsion of nine Patriotic Front-PF members of parliament.

The PF faction led by Miles Sampa, ousted nine members of parliament on Wednesday for what it called serious misconduct after they allegedly attended an unauthorized meeting unknown to the party leadership.

Dr. Ng’oma has however branded Mr. Sampa’s decision to eject the nine members of parliament as an extension of the country’s lawlessness, which he argues should not be condoned.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Ng’oma stated that parliament should defer any rulings involving the former ruling party until the courts of law have concluded all of its cases especially since the country is watching this matter with keen interest.

PHOENIX NEWS