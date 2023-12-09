They Took Life For Politics:

‘They took life to kill democracy’

Politicians who took life to further their political ambitions are now claiming to protect democracy.

Former PF Home Affairs says he and others in their camp shall defend democracy with their lives.

Stephen Kampyongo says enough is enough. “We are staking our lives in defence of Zambia’s hard fought democracy and in fighting for justice, you need to sacrifice everything including our lives and let the UPND regime know that their desire to convert Zambia into a one-party State shall be resisted with our lives,” says Stephen Kampyongo.

It appears Kampyongo thinks Zambians have forgotten about Joseph Kaunda, Nsama Nsama, Verspers Habuzila etc who were killed in cold blood by PF.

Was PF protecting democracy by shedding blood of the innocent?

