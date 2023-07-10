Polygamist shot at second wife’s house

A 58-YEAR-OLD polygamist of Mafinga has survived a gunshot and was hospitalised after unknown people attempted to kill him while at his second wife’s house.

Muchinga police commanding officer Kaunda Mubanga confirmed a case of attempted murder which occurred at Mutindya village in Chief Chifungwe.

Mr Mubanga said the victim, identified as Denson Ng’ambi, reported through a cellphone call that he was shot on the back by unknown people using an unknown type of firearm.

“The victim is a polygamist with two wives, Mirriam Chunda, aged 48, and his second wife, Eunice Nangongo. Acting on the report, officers rushed to the scene and on the way, they met relatives of the victim carrying him on a wooden bed,” he said.

He said the victim was issued with a medical report form and rushed to Mafinga Level One District Hospital, where he is admitted in a critical condition.

Mr Mubanga said the motive behind the shooting was not yet known.

And his second wife, Ms Nangongo, said her husband spent the night at her house on July 4.

She said the next day at 07:00 hours she left him home with their son while she went to the field to harvest maize…

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail