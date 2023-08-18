Pop star Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage, according to US media reports.

The couple first met on the set of a Spears music video in 2016, and were married in a small but star-studded ceremony in June 2022.

Asghari, 29, supported Spears, 41, through her mental health treatment and the end of her conservatorship.

But rumours of their marital struggles have been splashed across US tabloids.

Representatives for Spears and Asghari have not yet commented.