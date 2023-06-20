Pope Francis offers prayers for victims of brutal attack in Uganda

Pope Francis, at the Vatican, leads prayers dedicated to the victims of a horrifying Islamist assault on a school in Uganda.

In the town of Mpondwe, located in the western region, around 40 individuals, predominantly students, suffered a brutal fate, being hacked, shot, and burned to death during the night of Friday.

The Ugandan military is actively pursuing the militants belonging to the ADF, the group responsible for the attack. These militants had kidnapped six students before fleeing across the border into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has unequivocally condemned the attack, labeling it as criminal, desperate, and ultimately futile.

Meanwhile, grieving families have initiated the process of laying their loved ones to rest.

