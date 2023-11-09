Pope Francis ‘slightly unwell’ and exhausted – Holy See says

Pope Francis is “slightly unwell” and exhausted after numerous audiences at the Vatican, according to the Holy See.

The head of the Catholic Church mentioned his poor health during a meeting with representatives of the European Rabbinical Conference on Monday, according to the ANSA and Adnkronos news agencies.

The pontiff had a long day filled with audiences and preferred to greet the rabbis individually, a spokesperson for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, said in a statement.

Francis’ planned activities for Monday are expected to continue as usual.

The 86-year-old Argentine’s health has been a concern for Catholics worldwide in recent times, with two hospitalizations this year.

In March, he was treated for pneumonia, and a few months later, underwent abdominal surgery under general anaesthetic.

When asked about his health, the Pope has repeatedly insisted: “I am still alive!”