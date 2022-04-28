POPULAR ACTOR PETE EDOCHIE’S REACTION TO HIS SON YUL EDOCHIE MARRYING A SECOND WIFE

Right from when “Yul Edochie” my Son was still a child, He never listened to me, I’m not shocked that he has a son without my knowledge.

A child that doesn’t listen to his father ends up cutting his or her life span short. I want the whole world and Nigerians to understand that as an Igbo man, I never support my son’s actions and as a statesman, I only recognized his first wife as the only authenticated wife of my son, the rest are banished from entering my household