Popular comedian Brighton Sinkala has succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal road accident that occurred near Mulungushi University earlier today in Kabwe District.



Mr. Sinkala was a Ministry of Health official who was known for humorous stage performances that captivated many.

Matongo Maumbi wrote;

Sad to inform you all that We have lost Brighton Sinkala. He has succumbed to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident early this morning in Kabwe. Funeral will be in Lusaka and Body shall be moved to Lusaka from Kabwe. RIP favourite comedian. My brother in law.

MHSRIP.