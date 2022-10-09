Home Obituary Popular comedian Brighton Sinkala has succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal...

Popular comedian Brighton Sinkala has succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal road accident

By
zamobserver
-
0
29

Popular comedian Brighton Sinkala has succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal road accident that occurred near Mulungushi University earlier today in Kabwe District.


Mr. Sinkala was a Ministry of Health official who was known for humorous stage performances that captivated many.

Matongo Maumbi wrote;
Sad to inform you all that We have lost Brighton Sinkala. He has succumbed to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident early this morning in Kabwe. Funeral will be in Lusaka and Body shall be moved to Lusaka from Kabwe. RIP favourite comedian. My brother in law.
MHSRIP.

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©