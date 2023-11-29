Popular Nollywood Actor Narrowly Escapes Death As Gunmen Storm Drinking Bar, Kill Four



Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, also known as Shina Rambo, narrowly escaped death on Saturday, as gunmen invaded a drinking bar in Cameroon.



reports that the thespian made headlines a few months ago after he was spotted at a famous market in Southeast selling second-hand clothing, better known as ‘Okirika’.

Confirming the attack, the film company that invited Madu to Bamenda, Cameroon, on November 23, 2023, to work on a film project, in a statement on Monday, said some unidentified gunmen stormed the drinking spot where the actor was hanging out with a few others around 10 pm on Saturday.

The attack claimed the lives of four people and left over ten people with serious injuries.