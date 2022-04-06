Pretoria church of a powerful Nigerian Pastor known as Prophet Ademola Kelechi has been locked by a Sangoma (Traditional healer, witchdoctor) who traveled all the way from Nigeria.

The Sangoma is claiming that the pastor owe her money. She said she gave the pastor muti ( powerful potions) to use in church. But the pastor is now ignoring her calls and he doesn’t want to pay her.

One of the muti potions is to make church members to give money and gifts to the pastor.

Many church members have been buying cars for the pastor and giving him lot of money.

She said she also gave the pastor a muti to make people fall when he pray for them.