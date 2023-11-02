POWER IS TEMPORARY, LUNGU HAS LEARNT IT THE HARD WAY

By Diggers Editor

SO, yesterday we established in our editorial opinion that what is happening to the Patriotic Front is not injustice but karma. Mr Edgar Lungu has learnt the hard way that karma is a hule. Now he knows that he who laughs last laughs louder. In saying this, we are not suggesting that what is happening to the Patriotic Front is good for Zambia’s democracy. It’s wrong, but that is a story for another day.

What we are saying is that it’s now clear that the UPND has learnt how to do dirty politics. The only comfort, if we can call it so, is that they are practicing on the most deserving group of crooked politicians. Our job is to look at the lessons that we can learn from all this.

Apart from learning that what you give to others is also given back to you in good measure, Mr Lungu has also learnt that power is temporal. This is something that we have written about all the years that we have been doing this. We have always cautioned people who ascend to power to remember that ruling others is a privilege and not an entitlement.

We have always told those that wield state power to treat common citizens the same way they would prefer to be treated if they were not in government. This advice is often ignored and disregarded. But we can’t even begin to count the number of times that it has come to pass.

There is Mr Lungu and the people whom he worked with in ruling our country. Just over two years ago, Mr Lungu was the Commander in Chief of our armed forces. He was the most powerful man on the land. Wherever he went, Mr Lungu was not just saluted, he was given a red carpet to walk on.….

