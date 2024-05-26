PPP AGREEMENT ON LUSAKA-NDOLA ROAD EARNS GOVERNMENT KUDOS

DEVELOPMENT Finance Expert Susiku Nasinda has praised the government for making a bold step to build the 327-Kilometre Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of US$650 million.

Mr Nasinda observes that there is a global trend towards PPPs in infrastructure development, especially in countries facing fiscal challenges adding that Zambia needed to follow suit.

Mr Nasinda said this when he featured on a ZANIS News Television programme dubbed ‘The Issue’.

“A 25-year concession means that maintenance and repairs will not strain public funds, allowing the government to focus resources on other critical areas,” he stated.

He noted that the Lusaka-Ndola Road is particularly significant and needs urgent attention as it facilitates the transportation of goods, services and copper, which accounts for over 80 percent of Zambia’s foreign exchange earnings.

Mr Nasinda said the dual carriageway is not only crucial for Zambia but also holds massive regional significance as it serves as a key link to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Africa’s largest copper producer.

“The DRC relies on this road for imports from South Africa and the new dual carriageway will streamline these essential supply chains,” he explained.

Mr Nasinda said Zambia will reap substantial benefits from the enhanced Lusaka-Ndola Road as traffic volumes on the stretch continue to rise.

On May 21, 2024 President Hakainde Hichilema launched the construction of the 327-kilometre Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage in Kapiri Mposhi, marking the beginning of the largest PPP road project in Zambia since Independence.

The 25-year concession agreement with Macro Oceans Investment include construction of two new bypass roads in Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi to reduce travel time and decongest the two towns.

Macro Oceans, a coalition of Chinese companies has also agreed terms to rehabilitate the Luanshya-Fisenge-Masangano road which is in a deplorable state.

