PR GIRLS SUE MPIKA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR ACCUSING THE SISTERS OF COMMITTING INCEST

PR GIRL Media Limited co-founders, Monde and Chishimba Nyambe, who are organisers of the Lusaka July, are demanding K500,000 from Patriotic Front (PF) Mpika Member of Parliament Robert Kapyanga after he allegedly defamed the two sisters.

The siblings want Mr Kapyanga to pay them the money as compensation for damaging their reputation and character after he accused them of practising incest, sexual activity between family members or close relatives, which is a crime in Zambia and can attract a jail term of up to 20 years.”

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail