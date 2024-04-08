UPND PRAISE SINGERS ARE LIARS, FRAUDS- Archbishop Alick Banda

PRAISE SINGERS ARE LIARS, FRAUDS

HIS Grace, Dr Alick Banda, the Archbishop of Lusaka has condemned the culture of lies, fraudulence, dishonesty and manipulation of information by those entrusted with power and their praise singers.

Delivering his homily during the Divine Mercy Sunday yesterday, Archbishop Dr Banda said praise singers were nothing but liars and frauds who were manipulating information, massaging data and misrepresenting facts.

Archbishop Dr Banda has told Zambians that those who had been entrusted with power were dishonest and deceptive but