PRAISE SINGERS LIKE ANDREW BANDA ARE DANGEROUS TO ANY LEADERSHIP – PF EAST IPS

……….. warns that if Bally listens to “disgruntled and finished politicians” like Mr Banda, his stay at state House will be short lived

Lusaka…. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

PF Eastern Province IPS William Phiri has warned President Hakainde Hichilema that people like late president Rupiah Banda’s son Andrew Banda who he called praise singers are dangerous to any leadership.

Addressing the media today, Mr Phiri said Mr Banda who only holds “form five” and a certificate in tobacco production obtained from an unknown trades school has been talking down on other people and has been selfishly using Eastern Province when it is convenient for him.

Mr Phiri however urged the President to concentrate on uniting the country.

He warned that if the Head of State listened to “disgruntled and finished politicians” like Mr Banda, his stay at state House will be short lived.

“For the avoidance of doubt, UPND President HH, I want to give you a timely warning that such praise singers, as it was indicated by State Counsel Musa Mwenya are extremely dangerous to any leadership. Right now concentrate on uniting the country,” he said.

“If you listen to disgruntled and finished politicians like Andrew Banda, your stay at state House will be short lived. As far as am concerned the loss of PF was a protest vote and not that UPND is strong on the ground am sure you know.”

Mr Phiri said Mr Banda is currently looking for his personal political survival.

“Andrew also complained that people like Honorable Mangani occupy alot of space in the politics of Eastern province but I want to state here that if you have a politician who has a hanging sentence on him because of corruption and is well known for dubious activities versus someone who has been a teacher, a general manager of some company, a cabinet minister who would you go for in order to canvass support,” he said.

“In conclusion, I want to appeal to all Easterners and Zambians at large, not to pay attention to finished and expired politicians like Mr Andrew Banda who is currently looking for his personal political survival.” See less