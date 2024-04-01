PRAY FOR OUR CURRENT NATIONAL LEADERS THEY ARE TELLING TOO MANY LIES – NSONEKA LOBBY’S CHURCH.

Katuba Isumpuke Foundation Chairperson Isaac Mwendela Nsoneka alias Katuba – 001 has petitioned the church and its leaders to come together and pray for National Leaders who are in the habit of telling lies to citizens.

Speaking in Katuba on Sunday morning, when he attended Easter Sunday Mass at St Bakita Catholic Church in Katuba Ward Mr. Nsoneka says he is appalled by the high unbearably high cost of lying currently confronting the people of Zambia.

“Our church elders and pastors, please pray for our national leaders, this is the job you must take seriously because there is a new tendency of lying unnecessarily in the country. This tendency must come to an end if we are to develop this our country. These leaders we have today say one thing and the opposite thing happens” he said.

“For this country to develop, we need sincere leaders who will speak the truth to their own people. At times being a human being you can say one thing and fail to fulfill, but instead of adding more lies, come back to the people and apologize for lying and ask for more time” he said.

And Mr. Nsoneka retaliated the need for all churches to combine forces and pray hard for things to change in the country.

As the church nodded in agreance, Mr Nsoneka indicated that things have become worse in the country as hunger is extremely unbearable for citizens.

“There is untold hunger in the country, this is one of the worst hunger situations because unlike the others before it, this one is coming with a bonus of a lying leadership” Mr Nsoneka said.

Nsoneka further said that the current economic situation should be used as an opportunity for all Zambians to embrace each other in truth not lies.

He says the people of Katuba and Zambia are at an even greater risk of extinction from Hunger and the high cost living when those in top leadership prioritize lies over confronting the true nature of the country’s distressful situation.

The moment those in Government keep on lying and unceremoniously pushing those who call them out for telling lies the worse the situation gets ” he said.