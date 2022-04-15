Rumours online are suggesting that Rihana has allegedly broken up with rapper A$AP Rocky for cheating.

The pop singer, who is currently pregnant with her first child allegedly caught ASAP Rocky cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi, according to Kurro, a prominent Hollywood tabloid.

Kurro affirmed the following: “Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are rumoured to have broken up.”

“Apparently, Rihanna dumped him after discovering he was having an affair with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made headlines together when they announced they were having a child together in February 2022.