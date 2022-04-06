Pregnant woman stabs her husband to death in Ibadan over plan to marry second wife

Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 43-year-old pregnant woman, Omowunmi Joseph for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

The incident happened in Odoye, Alaadorin area of Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state on Monday, April 4.

It was gathered that Omowunmi stabbed her husband, Joseph Nwankwo, in his sleep at about 2am because he was planning to marry a second wife.

Daily Trust reported that crisis started between the couple about two weeks ago when the deceased told Omowunmi that he wanted to marry a second wife from his home town.

According to a source who spoke to the publication, after committing the crime, Omowunmi reported herself at the Iyaganku police area command and was taken to Yemetu police division, close to the scene of the incident.

The remains of the husband had been deposited in a morgue.