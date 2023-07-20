EMPLOYMENT OF TEACHERS TO BE DONE AFTER AUDIT OF 30,496 EARLIER EMPLOYED

Preparations for the recruitment of 4,500 underway – Government

EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima has confirmed that preparations for the recruitment of 4,500 teachers this year are well underway.

The Minister emphasized that the process will commence once the audit exercise of the 30,496 teachers, who were recruited and deployed last year, is completed.

This announcement was made during a recent address at his office.

“The Government is conducting an audit to determine the number of teachers who reported, did not report, quit, or passed away from the 30,496 recruited last year.”

“As soon as we know these figures, we will proceed with another exercise of recruiting the 4,500 teachers this year,” said Hon. Syakalima.

During his address, the Minister highlighted that the country currently has approximately 70,000 qualified unemployed teachers.

He however said even if the government had sufficient resources to hire all of them, there would still be a shortage of teachers in the country.

Syakalima further explained that the Education For All (EFA) policy necessitates the employment of more teachers to meet the 8th National Development Plan (8NDP) target of having 1 teacher per 45 pupils.

He assured the public that the Government is committed to addressing the shortage of teachers in all educational institutions across the nation.

“To achieve the desired quality of education for all learners, the Ministry of Education will strive to have recruitments every year, building on the foundation of the 30,496 teachers recruited and deployed in 2022. This year, 2023, my Ministry has planned to recruit 4,500 teachers for Early Childhood Education (ECE), Primary, and Secondary Schools. This will eventually address the shortage of teachers in all our learning facilities across the country,” said Douglas Syakalima.