Prepare To Vote In Numbers, President Hichilema Tells Southern Province

President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has told the people of Southern

province to ensure they vote in numbers to maintain the UPND

leadership in 2026.



Hichilema who got over 90 percent of the vote in the region thanked

the people saying the results of their vote were already manifesting

through Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects and the rule of

law. He said there was now peace in the country because of the type of

the leadership in office.



Addressing a new year rally celebration in Masuku ward, Choma

District, President Hichilema called all the Chiefs in the region to

ensure their people obtain the National Registration Cards (NRC) and

Voters Cards.



He said the preparations for 2026 elections start this year. He told

the rally that mobilisation must start ahead of the fourth coming

general election in 2026.

President Hichilema said two weeks before voting day people must be

camped reminded of the danger of voting his government out and that

they all participate in voting.



He called for mass voting to maintain his presidency. He told the

people that they should remember how they suffered discrimination,

beatings under the PF regime.



President Hichilema said they should never allow to go back to the

dark days of the PF regime of violence and lawlessness.

“You must be annoyed as you go to vote, there is no Alebwelelapo.

I’m already here,” President Hichilema said.



President Hichilema said people in Lusaka in public places were being

beaten just for speaking Tonga, his language under the PF. He said the

people’s vote had liberated them from such ills.



President Hichilema said the Police who were used to brutalize people

were now under his guide and are Friends to the people.



“There is no more teargas, these Police Officers are now your

Friends before you could not be close with them,” he said pointing

at the Police at the rally.



President Hichilema said his government has created a peaceful

environment for people to live freely and do their work.

President Hichilema who is a leading cattle Rancher in Zambia also

promised to introduce cattle loans. He also promised that the Masuku

Choma Road will be worked on.

Credit: Zambian Eye News