Prepare To Vote In Numbers, President Hichilema Tells Southern Province

President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has told the people of Southern
province to ensure they vote in numbers to maintain the UPND
leadership in 2026.
Hichilema who got over 90 percent of the vote in the region thanked
the people saying the results of their vote were already manifesting
through Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects and the rule of
law. He said there was now peace in the country because of the type of
the leadership in office.
Addressing a new year rally celebration in Masuku ward, Choma
District, President Hichilema called all the Chiefs in the region to
ensure their people obtain the National Registration Cards (NRC) and
Voters Cards.
He said the preparations for 2026 elections start this year. He told
the rally that mobilisation must start ahead of the fourth coming
general election in 2026.
President Hichilema said two weeks before voting day people must be
camped reminded of the danger of voting his government out and that
they all participate in voting.
He called for mass voting to maintain his presidency. He told the
people that they should remember how they suffered discrimination,
beatings under the PF regime.
President Hichilema said they should never allow to go back to the
dark days of the PF regime of violence and lawlessness.
“You must be annoyed as you go to vote, there is no Alebwelelapo.
I’m already here,” President Hichilema said.
President Hichilema said people in Lusaka in public places were being
beaten just for speaking Tonga, his language under the PF. He said the
people’s vote had liberated them from such ills.
President Hichilema said the Police who were used to brutalize people
were now under his guide and are Friends to the people.
“There is no more teargas, these Police Officers are now your
Friends before you could not be close with them,” he said pointing
at the Police at the rally.
President Hichilema said his government has created a peaceful
environment for people to live freely and do their work.
President Hichilema who is a leading cattle Rancher in Zambia also
promised to introduce cattle loans. He also promised that the Masuku
Choma Road will be worked on.
Credit: Zambian Eye News
This conman Hakainde is a pathetic liar and a big tribalist.
Where in Zambia has anyone ever been beaten up for speaking Tonga, or any other Zambian language? Tonga people live freely in Lusaka, Kitwe, Mansa, Kasama and Chipata, and they have lived there for many years very peacefully.
KK was right about this bitter tribalist conman Hakainde.
Always blaming PF or tribalism for his blatant incompetence. This is not what we voted for in 2021. Pure rubbish!!