PRESDIENT HH APPOINTS NEW DEC BOSS AND SIX DIPLOMATS

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WRITES:-

This morning we conducted swearing-in of Mr. Nason Banda as the new Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

Others are Ambassadors and High Commissioner Designates who will represent our nation and people in various countries.

They are Mr. Morecome Mumba, Ms. Mary Chirwa, Ms. Pamela Mwelela Chisanga, and Ms. Mazuba Bernadine Moonze, who will represent Zambia in Malaysia, Mozambique, Botswana, and South Africa, respectively.

In addition, Mr. Ivan Zyuulu and Mr. Andrew Bwezani Banda have been sworn as Ambassador Designates to the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Korea, respectively.

We have full confidence in the new DEC Director General, who brings a wealth of experience to the position. We are certain that he will continue the excellent work of his predecessor in ensuring that drug trafficking, money laundering, and financial crimes are brought under control.

Furthermore, we believe that the Ambassadors and High Commissioner Designates will play a crucial role in advancing the New Dawn’s policy of economic diplomacy. They will focus on areas such as alternative sources of renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, and building value chains using our mineral resources.

We congratulated them on their new appointments and wished them the very best in their respective roles.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.

