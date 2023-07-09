PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONCLUDES GHANA VISIT

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has concluded his three days visit to Ghana and with emphasis on Africa to concentrate on deepening bilateral relations and not conflicts.

President HICHILEMA says the signed 10 Memoranda of Understanding will allow Zambia and Ghana to contribute to economic growth of the two countries.

He said the resource endowment of the two countries if put together can address various challenges they are facing.

The President was speaking in an interview with ZANIS shortly before his departure for Zambia.